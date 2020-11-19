Bobbie Jeane Davitte Stevens, 89, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and the family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Gene Fields officiating.
The service will be Live Streamed via Bobbie Jeane Stevens’s online Tribute Wall at www.hightowersmemorial.com and via Hightower Family Funeral Homes’ Facebook Page.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
