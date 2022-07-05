Bobby “Bob” Hillman Barton Sr., 82, of Douglasville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born June 4, 1940, in Macon, GA, son of the late Hilmon Barton and the late Eula Mae Hawkins Barton.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Darrell Wayne Barton; brother, Billy Barton; and grandmother, Nannie Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgianna “Skip” Barton; daughters, Cheryl (Andy) Henry of Durham, NC, Debbie (Steve) Aslinger of Marietta; son, Bobby (Mendy) Barton of Douglasville; grandchildren, Catherine Aslinger, Abigail (Derek) Warmack, Elizabeth Aslinger, Spencer Barton, Samuel Henry, and Olivia Barton.
Bob Barton was a man of God. He also was a man of charity and a man of craft. Like his Heavenly Father, he never stopped creating – whether with his hands or with his words of guidance – and the primary beneficiaries of his creations were people other than himself, whether family or country, strangers or friends. All his earthly endeavors emanated from enduring love, a zeal for life, and a passion for learning and service.
He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from AT&T after 44 years of service.
A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2022, with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Douglasville where Bob was a member of 51 years and an ordained elder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund (9190 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, GA 30134).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
