Bobby Edward Hasley, age 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on July 19, 2023. He was born in Clarksville Tennessee on March 9, 1939, son of the late Glenn Hasley and the late Gineva Bell.
He is survived by his wife: Barbara Ann Hasley; children: Tracy Wise Burkhart (Lynn), Scott Wise (Heather), Charles Montrose (Donna), Monty Montrose IV, Mary Munch, Mark Montrose; Grandchildren: Shelby Montrose, Daniel Munch (Taylor), Monty Montrose V (Holley), Hannah Laliberte (Mitchell), Zac Burkhart (Taylor), Amber Carter (Ryan), Kamron Munch, Connor Wise, Aliyah Wise, Holden Wise; Great-grandchildren: Ford Carter, Laikyn Montrose, Elodie Montrose.
