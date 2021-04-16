Bobby Gene Camp, 81, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
A native of Douglas County, Bobby was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Douglasville. He was a 1958 graduate of Douglas County High School, then marrying his high school sweetheart, Addielene Knowles. Bobby proudly
served his country.
A Veteran of the
U.S. Army, he was based at Ft. Riley, Kansas. He served during the Vietnam Era. Bobby loved
cars and anything related to cars, custom building cars like no other. He
loved racing at the
old Georgia Fairgrounds, dirt tracks, drag racing and motorcycle racing. Show Cars were his passion in the later years. Bobby and his sweet wife, Addie, loved camping and RVing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Ridge Runners Motorcycle Club, competing in enduro and hill climb. For years he and his wife owned Bobby Camp Builders, Inc. and later operated Camp Wrecker Service.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 58 years, Frances Addielene “Addie” Knowles Camp; Eugene F. and Mary Ruth (Williams) Camp; sister, Debbie Cook; and brother, Jackie Camp.
Those left to cherish his memory are son, Steven Camp, of Winston, Georgia; daughter, Tabatha Garrett, of Douglasville; grandchildren, Blake Camp, Dylan Camp (Brianna), Christopher Camp, Brittany Garrett (Adam) and Kayla Ann Logsdon (Ross); great-grandchildren, Mason Camp, Adalynn Camp, Presley Camp, Sylas Logsdon, Abby Garrett and Caleb Garrett; sisters, Shirley Davenport, Linda Cosby and Brenda Henry.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel Pastor R. C. “Ikey” Watson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Camp by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
