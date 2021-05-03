Bobby Lee Helton, 83, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He was born on March 15, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late James Clark Helton and the late Thelma Lee Boswell Helton. He worked for Johnson Control for over 18 years and then worked as a Lead Mechanic for Federal Express for 11 years. Bobby loved old cars and was a very good mechanic. He belonged to several car clubs over the years, and he loved to travel the world with his wife. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Paulding County.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Howard Helton; sons: Bobby D. Helton and Mark L. Helton, both of Douglasville; grandchildren: Heather Helton Dubey and Nicholas Helton; and two great-grandchildren: Brooke Dubey and Braxton Dubey; sisters: Gail Allen and Sue Adams, both of Douglasville; brother: Ronnie Helton, Jacksonville, FL; sisters-in-law: Ronda Helton and Gail Helton, both of Palmetto, GA; 16 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Clyde Helton; Paul Helton; Randy Helton; and Gene Helton.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
