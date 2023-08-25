Bobby Miller was born in Douglas County, GA, in September of 1965. He passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at his home in Lithia Springs, GA. He was 57 years old.
Bobby is survived by his wife Teresa Chastain Miller, son Savoy Miller, granddaughter Faith Lanier and granddaughter Alyssa Silvers.
He is also survived by his parents, Edward and Rebecca Miller of Douglasville, GA; brothers Tony Miller and wife Angel of Heflin, AL, and Gary Miller and wife Brandi of Rockmart, GA; nieces Mercedes Miller, Kaleigh Miller and Makayla Medley;
nephews Tyler Miller and Mason Medley; and several cousins on both the Thompson and Miller side of the families.
Bobby is preceded in death by his sister Darlene Miller and his daughter Jeanette Miller;
grandparents Lowell and Gladys Thompson; and grandparents Claude and Myrtice Miller.
A memorial service for Bobby will be held on Sept. 2, 2023 at Straightway Full Gospel Church, 6239 East Strickland St., Douglasville, GA 30134. Fellowship and refreshments will take place from 4-5 p.m. with the memorial serving beginning at 5 p.m.
Anyone who feels led in their heart to donate at the memorial service may do so. The donations will help cover the cost of cremation services.
