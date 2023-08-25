Bobby Miller was born in Douglas County, GA, in September of 1965. He passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at his home in Lithia Springs, GA. He was 57 years old.

Bobby is survived by his wife Teresa Chastain Miller, son Savoy Miller, granddaughter Faith Lanier and granddaughter Alyssa Silvers.

