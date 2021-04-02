Bobby Wayne Payne, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Bremen, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Clifford Troy Payne and the late Mrs. Velma Ludell Rutledge Payne.
A fisherman and fisher of men, Mr. Payne loved his Savior, his family, and his church. An understated man who listened more than he talked, he was loved by many and many sought his wisdom and advice — in the business world, as a long time member and Deacon at Ephesus Baptist Church, and, perhaps most humbly, on his front porch.
A deeply Spiritual man, he loved his home and being at home, whether gardening, blacksmithing, creating stained glass pictures, woodworking, “playing” on the computer, puttering on the property in his WWII Willys Jeep, or just petting his favorite dog.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Payne, Lawton Payne, Burnell Payne, J.C. Payne; sister Delsie Payne.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Mary Ellen Mankin Payne of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Patti and Jim Bearden of Commerce, Georgia, Jeni and Herb Goldstein of Sarasota, Florida; sons and daughters-in-laws, Rob and Carey Payne of College Grove, Tennessee, Ed and Pam Payne of Douglasville, Georgia; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Mr. Payne’s wishes, he was cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
