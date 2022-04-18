Mrs. Bonnie Celeste Austin, 76, of Ellijay, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
She was born June 18, 1945, in Anderson, Ind., to the late August Joseph Bruyere and Virginia Faith Greeley. She attended First Baptist Church of Ellijay. Bonnie was a founding member at Water of Life Christian Center in Douglasville. She was a retired bookkeeper, having worked at the former Douglas General Hospital, as well as the Douglas County School System (DCCHS, Stewart Middle School and South Douglas Elementary).
She is survived by husband, Marion Austin; son, Mark Austin; daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Vanderford, of Bradenton, FL.; brother, Adrian (Christy) Bruyere, of Cheyenne, WY.; sister, Donna Bruyere, of Atlanta; and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Church on the Word, 3806 McKown Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134 on Saturday, April 23rd at 1 p.m.
