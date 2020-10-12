Ms. Bonnie Cornelia Lackey Stoughton, age 77, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
She was born May 7, 1943, in Bryson City, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Mr. William Samuel Lackey Sr. and the late Mrs. Algae Edith Reagan Lackey. She worked as a machine operator for National Envelope Company. Ms. Stoughton loved cooking, spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was the type of person who never gave up and always put up a good fight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Ms. Stoughton is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Teresa Cronan of Douglasville, Georgia, Cynthia Cleveland of LaFayette, Georgia and Sandra and Britt West of Douglasville, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to Ms. Stoughton’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
