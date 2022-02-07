Bonnie Kathleen Rogers, 92, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

She was born

on Dec. 26, 1929, in Blue Ridge, to the late Roy and Mammie Johnson Black. She had been married to the late J. D. Rogers for 45 years when he passed in 1992. Mrs. Rogers retired from Wellstar Cobb where she was a ward secretary for maternity and delivery. She was

an independent

lady who enjoyed reading, gardening, playing board games, and cooking. But more than those things, she loved

her family — especially her great-great grandchildren. She also liked to travel with her family and was especially fond

of the holidays because everyone would be together.

She is survived by her son, Joel (Barbara) Rogers;

her daughters, Bonnie “Faye” (Donald) Golden, Marie Elrod, and Donna Rogers;

12 grandchildren;

27 great-grand-

children; and 12 great-great-grand-children.

In addition to her parents and her husband, J.D., Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Rogers and all her siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Clark Funeral Home in Hiram with Dr. Bob Smith, Pastor Johnny Simpson and Logan Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.

The service will

be streamed live on the Clark Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of the service. Please be aware there is a few minutes technical delay before it posts, but it will remain

on the Facebook page for an indefinite period of time.

Condolences may be left for the family on the tribute wall of our website, www.samclarkfuneral

home.com.

Clark Funeral Home in Hiram.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
10:00AM
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
