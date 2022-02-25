Bradley Staton, 61, born in Muncie, Indiana on April 8, 1960, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Douglasville.
Brad loved the simple things in life and loved to be with his family. He enjoyed being on the boat fishing, having a coke in one hand and a fishing pole in the other.
He is survived by his 3 children, Brandy, Gene and Justin; 1 stepdaughter, Nicole; 5 grandchildren and 5 siblings. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Staton and parents, Janet and Orville Staton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Staton family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven, Douglasville.
