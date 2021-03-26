Brandon Chase, 25, of Douglasville, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. in Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Jeff Priest officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
While guests are welcome, due to COVID-19 protocols and limited seating in the Chapel, the funeral service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been created for Brandon’s children. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Brandon Chase by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.