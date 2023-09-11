Brandy Lee Blair, 45, of Douglasville, died Sept. 7, 2023.

The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Sep 12
Funeral
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
