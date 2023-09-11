Brandy Lee Blair, 45, of Douglasville, died Sept. 7, 2023.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 12:05 am
Brandy Lee Blair, 45, of Douglasville, died Sept. 7, 2023.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.