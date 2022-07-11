Brenard Lee Camp, 78, of Villa Rica, died July 9, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5-9 p.m.

The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Clyde Chadwell officiating.

Interment will follow at West GA Memorial Park Cemetery.

