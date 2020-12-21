Mrs. Brenda Evans Ward, 79, of Winston, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral Services

were conducted

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020,

at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with

Bro. Larry Lowery and Bro. James Green officiating. Interment followed at Cole

Springs Cemetery

in Winston.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.