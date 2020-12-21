Mrs. Brenda Evans Ward, 79, of Winston, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Funeral Services
were conducted
Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020,
at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with
Bro. Larry Lowery and Bro. James Green officiating. Interment followed at Cole
Springs Cemetery
in Winston.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
