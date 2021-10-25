On Saturday, October 23, 2021, Mrs. Brenda Fay McPherson, age 76, of Winston, Georgia was called Home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Brenda F. McPherson was born on July 24, 1945 in Douglas County Georgia, to parents Colonel Marlow and Vera Davidson Marlow. She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1962.
Survivors include, husband of 59 years, Claude E. “Mac” McPherson; Daughter Melinda Bearden, Son Greg McPherson, daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Greg Strickland, daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Gabriel Burdette; Grandchildren Michael Bearden and Brooke and Austin Strickland, and Caleb Burdette; also, Mrs. McPherson’s loved and cherished caregivers Mrs. Laura Post and Ms. Lidia Stafano; Lastly, her beloved dog, her maltipoo-Cotton.
Preceded in death was her father, Colonel Marlow, & Step-Mother, Annie Mae Marlow; mother Vera Davidson Marlow; Sister Kay Marlow Crawley and brother Dale Marlow.
Family received visitors on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Rosehaven Chapel with Preacher Rick Bowen officiating.
Mrs. McPherson’s interment will be at Rosehaven Cemetery. Honoring as Pallbearers include Michael Bearden, Gabriel Burdette, Don Eaves, Austin Strickland, and Greg Strickland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in remembrance of Brenda F, McPherson for Breast Cancer Awareness, Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.orgor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Please take time to leave your condolences to the McPherson family or share memories of Brenda by visiting her memorial page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
