Mrs. Brenda Gail Hollis Griffin, age 72 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born January 5, 1948 in Villa Rica, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. James Thomas Hollis Sr. and the late Mrs. Helen Lucille Adams Hollis. Mrs. Griffin was a secretary for the State Board of Education. She was very family oriented and loved her family very much. She loved to read, was a big Elvis fan and enjoyed cooking. Mrs. Griffin was a Christian by Faith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Michael Griffin; brother, Jerry Hollis.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her son, Jason Griffin of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Jimmy and Joan Hollis of Hernando, Mississippi, and Gary and Renee Hollis of Douglasville, Georgia; grandson, Braylon Griffin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions and the family’s request,
Private services will be conducted.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
