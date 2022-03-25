Brenda Joyce Johnson Emory, 72 of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1950, in Ocilla, the daughter of the late Homer Johnson and Joyce Hendley.
Brenda co-founded the West Georgia Flea Market in 1982. That same year, she married the love of her life, Mr. Robert Emory. They were married until his death in 2019 and are now reunited in Heaven.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters and sons-in-law, Holli and Lee Martin, Billi Sue and Don Stallings, Shannon Alexander, Kim Rampy, and Robin and Jack Smith; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosalyn Smith and Sonya Johnson; brothers, H.L. Johnson and Bryan Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Those serving as pallbearers will be Spencer Martin, Payton Martin, Jake Hartley, Blake Summitt, Tim Dyer, Lee Martin, Pat Bayard, and Jimmy Smith. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Bremen. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
