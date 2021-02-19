Brenda Joyce Rozier, 71, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mark Twyman officiating.
The service will be live-streamed through the Hightower Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers memorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.