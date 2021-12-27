Brenda “Kay” Johnson, 75, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
She was born July 23, 1946, in Atlanta. Kay was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother — her favorite thing in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially riding horses. She loved anything related to horses, was an avid fan of watching the Kentucky Derby, rodeos, and any horse events. Kay enjoyed watching British comedies and Disney movies. She was a big fan of country music, especially the classic country music. In her spare time, she loved to read, collected Cabbage Patch Kids and countless other dolls.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 54 years, James Cecil Johnson Jr.; her parents, James B. and Vera (McClain) Nolan; and two sisters, Mary Daniel and Diane Million.
Those left to cherish her memory are children, Michael Johnson, Karole Johnson, Nicole Gunnell (Jared) and Chris Johnson; six grandchildren, Tanner Johnson (Phoenix), Jordan Gunnell, Nolan Crane, J. D. Gunnell, Camille Crane and Hope Gunnell; two great-grandchildren, Brentley and Raelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, Kay will be laid to rest in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com
for the Johnson
family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
