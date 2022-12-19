Brenda Sue Bryant Edgar, 69, of Whitesburg, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with David Peet officiating.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 3:53 pm
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park in Smyrna, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
