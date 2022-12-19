Brenda Sue Bryant Edgar, 69, of Whitesburg, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with David Peet officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Edgar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos