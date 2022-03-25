Mrs. Brenda Sue Hayes, age 80, of Noblesville, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born in Oakridge, Tennessee on March 1, 1942 to the late Gilbert and Anna Mae Cabbage. Brenda or “MawMaw” as she was lovingly known was the heart of her family – and she loved them endlessly. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, not only to her own family, but to everyone. A selfless woman, Brenda always put others before herself. She was a counselor to many, always giving sound advice. Brenda enjoyed going to Aruba on yearly trips and her favorite flowers were magnolias and yellow roses.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Jimmy L. Hayes.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Ann Chappell, Jimmy Ray Hayes, and Janet Renee Moss; her sister, Phyllis Ann Freshour; grandchildren, Sharon Coker, Rhonda Edmonds, Michael Edmonds, Randy Hayes, Amanda Wright, and Brandon Moss; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Memorial Park, Douglasville. GA.
