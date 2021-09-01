Brian John Moir, 39, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon.
A Funeral Service followed in the chapel of the funeral home at noon with Pastor Dale Usey and Bro. Jason Duren officiating.
Interment will
follow the service at Wedowee City Cemetery.
