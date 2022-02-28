Brooks McAllister Yerkey, precious baby boy of Garrett Scott and Casey Farris Yerkey, left this world on Tueday, Feb. 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Scott Yerkey.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sisters, Leighton Kate Yerkey and his twin, Brynn Elizabeth Yerkey; brother, Greyson Scott Yerkey; maternal grandparents, Steve and Trudy Farris and paternal grandparents, Keith and Leigh Shadix, all of Douglasville.
Brooks was the epitome of joy. He loved baseball, balloons, long cuddles, Mickey Mouse, running, jumping and keeping up with his older siblings. He was so brave, always up for the big adventure. The most loving and cuddly little boy that leaves an unimaginable hole in our family, will be forever missed.
The family received friends on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m.
Services were on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Douglasville with the Rev. John Pennington officiating. Bennett Yerkey, Bryce Yerkey, Thomas Rode, Cam Farris, Garrett Yerkey and Michael Forlaw served as pallbearers. Music was furnished by Kyle Edenfield.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to a tribute that has been established in Brooks’ memory through Bremen Parks and Recreation.
Hightower Funeral home of Bremen.
