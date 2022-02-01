Mr. Bruce Curtis Puryear, 57, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at New Season Church, 4457 Atlanta Hwy, Hiram, GA 30141, and a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 W. Peachtree Street NE, Ste 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
