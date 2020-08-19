Bruce John Hurkmans, of Villa Rica, died Aug. 10, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Douglasville on Aug. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.
