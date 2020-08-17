Bruce John Hurkmans of Villa
Rica, GA, passed away Aug. 10, 2020.
He was born September 10, 1962,
in Escanaba, MI.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years Christina (Fox) Hurkmans, sons Johnathan (Amanda) Hurkmans and Jeramiah Hurkmans and grandson John-Gabriel Hurkmans, as well as parents, numerous siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
John was a good
man who touched more lives than he
ever realized.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Douglasville on Aug.
22, 2020. Visitation
will be at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.
