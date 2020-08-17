Bruce John Hurkmans of Villa

Rica, GA, passed away Aug. 10, 2020.

He was born September 10, 1962,

in Escanaba, MI.

John is survived by his wife of 37 years Christina (Fox) Hurkmans, sons Johnathan (Amanda) Hurkmans and Jeramiah Hurkmans and grandson John-Gabriel Hurkmans, as well as parents, numerous siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

John was a good

man who touched more lives than he

ever realized.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Douglasville on Aug.

22, 2020. Visitation

will be at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m.

