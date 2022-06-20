Buddy Allen

Collett, 78, of Douglasville, died

on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The funeral

service will be

held on Tuesday,

June 21, 2022, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel at 12 p.m.

with Bro. Donald

Collett and Bro.

Randy Davis officiating. The family will

receive friends at

the funeral home

from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Interment will

be at the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery in Paulding County.

