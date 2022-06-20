Buddy Allen
Collett, 78, of Douglasville, died
on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The funeral
service will be
held on Tuesday,
June 21, 2022, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel at 12 p.m.
with Bro. Donald
Collett and Bro.
Randy Davis officiating. The family will
receive friends at
the funeral home
from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Interment will
be at the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery in Paulding County.
