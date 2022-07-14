Burma Lesa White, 81, of Douglasville, died July 14, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 1-3 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Gibbs and the Rev. Gene Fields officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
