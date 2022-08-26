Clarence Dennis III (known as Butch) was born in Cythiana, Ky., on Dec. 27, 1946, and died in Ocala, Fl., on Aug. 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Danelle Dennis; his brother Michael Dennis; his sister Anita Kearns; his brother-in-law Darien Kearns; and Joshua Kearns, Michael Douglas Kearns, Lauren Kearns, Katie Schaffer, Austin Schaffer and more nieces and nephews.

Butch graduated from Dixie Heights High School in 1965 and Morehead State University in 1973. He served in the Navy as a helicopter mechanic and then air-sea rescue. His career was mainly in Automotive Aftermarket Sales.

