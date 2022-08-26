Clarence Dennis III (known as Butch) was born in Cythiana, Ky., on Dec. 27, 1946, and died in Ocala, Fl., on Aug. 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Danelle Dennis; his brother Michael Dennis; his sister Anita Kearns; his brother-in-law Darien Kearns; and Joshua Kearns, Michael Douglas Kearns, Lauren Kearns, Katie Schaffer, Austin Schaffer and more nieces and nephews.
Butch graduated from Dixie Heights High School in 1965 and Morehead State University in 1973. He served in the Navy as a helicopter mechanic and then air-sea rescue. His career was mainly in Automotive Aftermarket Sales.
No services are planned at this time. To contact family use: P.O. Box 1388, Belleview, Fl. 34421.
His favorite avocation was flying airplanes. He was certified as a private pilot license level up through retractable gear airplanes like a 747.
Donations in memory of Clarence Butch Dennis can go to: Humane Society of Marion County for cats at 701 N.W. 14th Road, Ocala, Fl. 34475 or The Lewy Body Research at the University of Florida Foundation at P.O. Box 100243 in Gainesville, Fl. 32610. On the memo line on the check write McKnight Brain Institute.
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I've climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
of sun-split clouds,—and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of—wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov'ring there,
I've chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air ....
Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue
I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
Where never lark nor ever eagle flew—
And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.
