Callie Bennett Carson, 100, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

She was born in Cherokee County, on July 8, 1922, to the late William Allison Bennett and the late Mary Armenda Woodall. Mrs. Carson retired from the Georgia Department of Revenue after a twenty-three-year career. She enjoyed a love of travel and after retirement she and her husband joined the Christian Travel Club. She was able to visit all fifty states along with international travel that included visits to Mexico, Canada, Italy and Jerusalem.

To send flowers to the family of Callie Carson, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos