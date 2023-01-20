Callie Bennett Carson, 100, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
She was born in Cherokee County, on July 8, 1922, to the late William Allison Bennett and the late Mary Armenda Woodall. Mrs. Carson retired from the Georgia Department of Revenue after a twenty-three-year career. She enjoyed a love of travel and after retirement she and her husband joined the Christian Travel Club. She was able to visit all fifty states along with international travel that included visits to Mexico, Canada, Italy and Jerusalem.
Her Christian faith was an important part of Mrs. Carson’s life and she was baptized at an early age at Victoria Landing and was a charter and oldest living member of Zion View Baptist Church at the time of her death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years,
James William Carson, brothers; Clarence Bennett and Earnest Bennett, sisters; Katie Hill, Annie Austin, Ruby Greer and Mary Coalson.
She is survived by her children, Jane Mayo (Warren) of Villa Rica, Betty Swaim of Douglasville, Brenda Lindstedt of Mableton, Kathy Camp of Douglasville; 8 grandchildren, Greg Mayo, Cindy Garland, Christy Brautigam (Jeff), Allison Riddell (Joey), Jaycien Lindstedt (Victoria), Tina Eakley, Amy Vincent (Craig), Adam Camp (Nykol); 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Zion View Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Arrowood, the Rev. Lee Whaley and the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating.
Interment followed in Mozley Memory Gardens.
