My mom and dad loved church; consequently, I learned to love church. Mom sang in the choir, served as a greeter, and was in charge of the Wednesday fellowship dinners each week. Dad was the song leader when I was young, served on the church board for many years, was head usher.
Foremost among my memories was my dad’s preparations for Sundays. On Saturday evening he would beckon my two brothers and me to bring our “Sunday shoes” to him and, along with his own, would polish them to a brilliant shine. Having been a Navy man, he knew how to produce a nice sheen on the finish, and mom made sure our clothes were fresh and wrinkle-free.
On Sunday mornings, Dad was in the kitchen making breakfast for us. He liked to add a touch of milk or cream to the eggs that he scrambled. But what I really loved was his toast! He baked it on a cookie sheet in the oven, enough for three growing boys and himself. It was a stand-and-eat on Sundays, as mom would still be getting herself ready for church.
There usually were eight slices of toast. He would put a thin square of butter on each quarter of the bread, and then top them in a variety of ways, including sugar toast, cinnamon toast, cheese toast, peanut butter toast, and plain. He loved his Sunday morning roll.
Other duties he assumed included making sure we boys had our Bibles and an offering for Sunday School, and doing everything in his power to get us to church on time. Dad did not like being late to anything, but especially church. Most of you may not be aware that car horns were invented to alert people still in the house that it is time to leave for church!
For mom and dad, church was not simply a place to go, it was an event. Whether it was Sunday morning, Sunday evening, Wednesday night, or 5 nights of revival services, we were there. What motivated them, however was more than an event. It was a personal spiritual conviction, and church was family. Therein were our closest relationships, our most meaningful connections. That love for the church was instilled in me.
Well, this nostalgic journey and the expression of deep gratitude for my godly parents is sparked today by the fact that it is National Cheese Toast Day. Apparently, the treat was created by Del Johnson. In 1958, he opened his first Sizzler restaurant, and it was an instant success, and his cheese toast was a fan favorite. But I don’t think anyone did it better than my dad on Sunday mornings
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
