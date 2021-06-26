A painting purchased at a thrift store in Canada for $4.09 turned out to be an original from a series of David Bowie works; it was authenticated to be worth around $10,000. I am curious to know how the discovery was made!
Years ago, a friend of mine, an avid golfer, frequented a local Friday night auction. When the auctioneer brought out a well-worn golf bag with some ruddy looking clubs, my friend won the bid at $15.00. He picked up his bargain and took them home and, removing the head covers from the “woods,” found a like-new Ping driver and two fairway woods. The estimated worth at that time was $400.00.
People are pleasantly surprised when they come across an unexpected treasure, but there is another scenario. When I was very young, we visited Aunt Nancy and Uncle Charles in D.C. Besides seeing all the typical tourist sites, most of which I do not recall, they took us to a MLB game to watch the Baltimore Orioles play the Washington Senators. Uncle Charles caught a foul ball and gave it to my brothers and me.
While this was an unexpected surprise, I was really too young to know the sentimental worth of what we had. Like Scotty Smalls in The Sandlot, playing baseball was more important to me than looking at one. True to form, there came a time when I needed a baseball, and that MLB ball was the only one I had. Fortunately, I do not recall it having any autographs on it, but still it was a treasure to us.
In the Bible, Jesus spoke in parables about the gospel as a kind of treasure. In one parable, a man happened upon a hidden treasure in a field; the second parable speaks of a man who was searching for treasure and found a fine pearl of great value. In both stories, the man went and sold everything he had so that he could purchase the treasure.
In reality, some people meet Christ unexpectedly, while others are deliberately pursuing an encounter with Him. I think there is a third scenario that is playing out right now in our world — especially in this nation.
Similar to my baseball treasure, but on a much grander scale, Jesus Christ has been an everyday word for all of my life. We are so accustomed to the familiarity of God that we are almost anesthetized to what we have. As a result, we are no longer enamored by this great Treasure, and forsaking it in pursuit of earthly desires.
Oh, if I could show you side by side my life without Him and my life with Him, the difference would be clearly evident. I am not perfect, and my life experiences include heartaches and burdens, but there is a deep inner peace and joy that circumstances cannot steal. I face these trials with confidence and hope — and you can, too; that’s the difference Christ makes.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.