The primary objective of Apollo 11 was to complete a national goal set by President John F. Kennedy on May 25, 1961: perform a crewed lunar landing and return to Earth. On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, Jr. became the first men to walk on the moon.
There are two memorable utterances that forever will be a part of American history. “The Eagle has landed,” is a reference to the lunar module when it touched down on the moon’s surface. The other statement, the voice of Neil Armstrong, declared, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
After a two-and-a-half-hour exploration, Armstrong and Aldrin left behind an American flag, a patch honoring the fallen Apollo 1 crew, and a plaque on one of Eagle’s legs. It reads, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon. July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”
A lesser-known space exploration is Apollo 10. Can you name the members of that crew? Eugene Cernan, Tom Stafford and John Young took flight approximately two months prior to Apollo 11. Their mission was to do a test flight, following the same plan and maneuvers that Apollo 11 would attempt, but with one exception: they would not land on the moon. NASA described it as a “dress rehearsal” for the first Moon landing.
Can you imagine studying, training, and preparing for years, traveling some 238,855 miles, only to stop 7 miles short of the moon’s surface — to be so close, yet not experience the elation of standing on the moon? Disappointing?
On the other hand, their mission was successful. They fulfilled what they were supposed to do. They played a role similar to that of John the Baptist, forerunner for the Messiah. They paved the way in preparation for the ‘real’ mission.
I believe God has purposed your life, given you a place and a calling. If you choose to follow Him, He will lead you to discover and fulfill that destiny. In His perfect design, some are leaders, some are planners, some are foundation builders — the question is not whether you became famous, or wealthy, or intelligent, but whether you found and lived out your divine calling. He has a place for you. Will you follow?
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
