Candace Driver Mewborn, 61, of Douglasville, died Aug. 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug.27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.
hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.