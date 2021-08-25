Candace Driver Mewborn, 61, of Douglasville, died Aug. 20, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug.27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens.

Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.

hightowerfuneral

home.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.

To send flowers to the family of Candace Mewborn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Thursday, August 26, 2021
4:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 27
Funeral
Friday, August 27, 2021
10:00AM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.