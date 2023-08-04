Captain Wayne Marshall Vickery, age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born in Fairburn, Georgia, on March 20, 1940. He graduated from Douglas County High School 1958. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina in 1964 and earned a Master of Science degree from Florida State University in 1969. He Commanded Patrol Squadron VP 24, which hunts for enemy submarines, before he earned his Captain’s stripes. After retirement in 1989 he was a stockbroker for Lehman Brothers before owning several small businesses. He loved watching college football, fly fishing, hiking, and just enjoying nature.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Johnson Vickery, daughter Rhonda Jean Turner (Townson), son Scott Garrett Vickery (Yvonne), grandchildren Lauren Hubbard (Mark), Tucker Kress, Zachery Kress (Darby), and five great-grandchildren.
