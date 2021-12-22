Carl Earl Volberding, 71, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
He was born Sept. 2, 1950 in New Mexico, the son of the late Louis Volberding and the late Florence V. Volberding. He was a very talented master carpenter. Mr. Volberding was a wonderful provider and would do anything for his grandchildren.
Mr. Volberding is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mae King of Douglasville; his daughters, Katie Volberding and Heidi Foy of Utah; his daughters and son-in-laws, Angie and Jerry Patterson of Florida and Christina and Chris Brown from Texas; his sons and daughter-in-laws, Steve and Lisa Hammond of Douglasville, Richard and Sheri Hammond of Hiram and Michael and Argianna King of Illinois. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Volberding of Tennessee.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Deacon Ron Sp. Michel officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital in his honor.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
