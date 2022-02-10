Carl Hardy Strickland, age 84 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He was born in Newark, Ohio on March 05, 1937 to the late Hardy Strickland and the late Esther Benson Strickland. Carl was retired from the Douglas County Board of Education where he worked as a school teacher, counselor and administrator for 37 years. He had a deep passion for everyone to get an education and learn as much as possible. Carl was a member of the Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Edwards Strickland; children: Wilson D. Drew (Robin) Beth Strickland L’Hoste (Scott) and Meredith Strickland McTyre; grandchildren: Luke L’Hoste (Cydney), Abby L’Hoste, Matt McTyre, Miranda McTyre, Jessica Van Patten; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mike McTyre.
The family will receive friends at the Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd, 3099 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, on Wednesday February 16, 2022 from 4-6 p.m.
The Memorial Service will follow in the church at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Bovingdon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Daily Bread Ministry at Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
