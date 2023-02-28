Carl Sparks, 70, of Villa Rica, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 5-7 p.m.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Thursday, March 2, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 3
Service
Friday, March 3, 2023
10:00AM
New Mountain Top Baptist Church
7822 Conners Road
Winston, GA 30187
Mar 3
Interment
Friday, March 3, 2023
11:00AM
Lincoln Cemetery
2275 Joseph E Boone Blvd, NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
