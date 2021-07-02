Mr. Carl Mannen Tanner, 81, of Douglasville, died Thursday, July 1,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Atlanta West Pentecostal Church in Lithia Springs, Georgia, Monday, July 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until
1 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Atlanta West Pentecostal Church
with Pastor Darrell Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
