Carl Wilvan Hamilton, 82, of Villa Rica, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born March 12, 1939, in Anderson, Indiana, the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Clark Emory and Mary (Van Campen) Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sandra Kay Hamilton; his brother, David Hamilton; stepson, Barry J. Lowry; and his grandson, Marshall A. Lowry.
He is survived by his children, Bryan Hamilton (Liz) of Tuscon, Arizona, Jodi McKinney (Jim) of Richmond, Indiana and Tammy Henry (Darrin) of Byrdstown, Tennessee; his stepchildren, William Lowry (Amy) of Richmond, Texas, Robert Lowry of Belleville, Illinois and Brenda Lowry Christian (Greg) of Douglasville; his grandchildren, Ryan Hamilton of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Brendan Hamilton of Superior, Colorado, Kathryn Marlar (Trenton) of Superior, Colorado, Kellie Hamilton of Denver, Colorado, Jared McKinney (Rachel) of Traverse City, Michigan and Jill McKellar (Aras) of Richmond, Indiana, Lena Lowry of Richmond, Texas, Crystal Foley (Zack) of Debary, Florida, Ben Lowry (Amanda) of Mascoutah, Illinois, Erin Lowry of Belleville, Illinois, Zach, Ethan, Jeremy and Adam Christian of Douglasville; great-grandchildren, Catherine and Cassandra Foley of Debary, Florida and Dylan Buckman of Mascoutah, Illinois and nephews Jack Hamilton of Anderson, Indiana, Jon Hamilton of Indianapolis, Indiana and David Lowry of OshKosh, Wisconsin.
Carl was a graduate of Madison Heights Class of 1957 and received his Accounting Degree from Indiana University in 1991. He worked as a Pattern Maker for General Motors, Delco-Remy, Anderson, Indiana for 36 years. He was also a League bowler, Master Bridge player, and a licensed real estate agent. He and Sandra retired to Georgia to live on a golf course. His favorite hobby was golfing and winning golf tournaments. They also traveled extensively in their RV.
A man of faith, he was a member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church but more recently had attended nearby Powell Chapel UMC. Visitation and services are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Anderson, Indiana. Loose Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling the final arrangements. He will be laid to rest beside his loving wife at Anderson Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services
of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.