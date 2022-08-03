Carleene Lowe Allen, 78, of Douglasville, died Aug. 2, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Aug 5
Visitation
Friday, August 5, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 5
Funeral
Friday, August 5, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Aug 5
Interment
Friday, August 5, 2022
3:00PM
The Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
