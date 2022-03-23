Carlos Antonio Gonzalez-Soto, 94, of Carrollton, died Saturday, March 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. Carlos will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Gonzalez-Soto family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
