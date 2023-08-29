Simeon Adewale, LB, Lithia Springs, had 14 tackles.

Sire Hardaway, Douglas County, QB, was 29-of-33 for 387 yards, 3 TD; rushed for 34 yards on seven carries.

Michael Hastie, Douglas County, WR/LB, had eight carries for 80 yards, 1 TD; Had 11 tackles.

Aaron Gregory, Douglas County, WR, had seven receptions for 117 yards, 2 TD.

James Johnson, Douglas County, WR/DB, had seven receptions for 135 yards, 1 TD; had three tackles, one tackle for loss and pass breakup.

Tenacious Taylor, Alexander, RB, had 127 yards and a TD on 20 carries; one reception for 9 yards.

Ty Griffin, Alexander, LB, had eight tackles and a fumble caused.

Jordan Fields, DB, Alexander, had three tackles, interception.

