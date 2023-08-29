Carlos Camp Hopkins, 89, of Villa Rica, died Aug. 28, 2023.
There will be a brief family-led graveside service at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Carlos Camp Hopkins, 89, of Villa Rica, died Aug. 28, 2023.
There will be a brief family-led graveside service at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, or Agape Hospice in Villa, Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
