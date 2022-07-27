Mr. Carlton Hugh Boyd, Sr., age 91, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on July 26, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1931 in Villa Rica, Georgia. He was the son of the late Hugh White Boyd and the late Ruby Mae Newell Boyd. Mr. Boyd was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. He was Vice President and General Manager of Thornton Chevrolet for over 45 years. Carlton was a Mason, Douglas County Jaycee, and a director of Douglas Federal Bank. Carlton proudly served as a decorated combat veteran in the United States Army in Korea from 1951-1953.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Mrs. Mary “Bette” Carden Boyd; sons, Carlton Hugh Boyd, Jr. (Trudy) and Jeffery Alan Boyd; grandchildren, Erin Boyd Casey (Stephen), Courtney Boyd Nash (Blake), and Lauren Elizabeth Boyd; Mr. Boyd was proudly known as “Big Pop” to his great-grandchildren, James Boyd Casey, Parker Reid Nash, and Meredith Carroll Nash; sister, Norma Boyd Gable; and numerous nieces and nephews.
