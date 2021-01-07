Mrs. Carmen “Connie” Powell Wainwright, age 48 of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. She was born October 25, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Edward Lamar Powell, Sr. and Mrs. Brenda Diane Camp Akins. Mrs. Wainwright worked as a home health care provider. She loved life, her kids and her family. She loved her church family and was a devoted member of Pine Valley Baptist Church in Hiram. Mrs. Wainwright was a people person who had a beautiful soul and was very loving. She enjoyed collecting Snoopy things.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers Lamar Powell, Jr. and Tony Powell; and her niece, Charli Powell.
Mrs. Wainwright is survived by her husband, Mr. Mark “Eric” Wainwright of Powder Springs; her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Diane and Patrick Evans of Powder Springs; her son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Esmeralda Hogue of Cartersville; her mother, Mrs. Brenda Diane Camp Akins of Austell; her brother and sister-in-law, Clayton and Lorie Powell of Douglasville; one grandchild, Jay Damian Hogue; nieces and nephews, Clayton A. and Amanda Powell of Carrollton, Dallas Powell of Newnan, Clayton Powell, Jr. of Alabama, Justin and Jackie Powell of Cartersville, and Amanda Whittaker of Atlanta; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Brother Clayton Powell, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
