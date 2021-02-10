Carol Ann Cuendet, 70, of Douglasville,

died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A memorial service

will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Mike Bovington officiating.

While guests are welcome, due to COVID-19 protocols

and limited seating

in the Chapel, the funeral service will

be livestreamed at

www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Carol Cuendet to The

North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit, NCTA Caisson Unit, P.O.

Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358, https://

www.nctacaisson.

org or to the 547

John E. McGlamery Memorial Scholarship (for additional information contact Joel McGlamery at 770-231-1948).

Please take time

to leave condolences with the family or

share memories

of Carol Cuendet by visiting www.whitleygarner.com

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.