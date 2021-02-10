Carol Ann Cuendet, 70, of Douglasville,
died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A memorial service
will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Mike Bovington officiating.
While guests are welcome, due to COVID-19 protocols
and limited seating
in the Chapel, the funeral service will
be livestreamed at
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Carol Cuendet to The
North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit, NCTA Caisson Unit, P.O.
Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358, https://
www.nctacaisson.
org or to the 547
John E. McGlamery Memorial Scholarship (for additional information contact Joel McGlamery at 770-231-1948).
Please take time
to leave condolences with the family or
share memories
of Carol Cuendet by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.