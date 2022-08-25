Carol Avis Cox, age 82, formerly of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.
She was born in Lorain, Ohio on January 10, 1940, the daughter of the late Richard Jameson and Mary Kaminski Jameson. She is the beloved wife of thirty two years of Jim Cox .
Carol was the oldest of five children and graduated from Lorain High School in Ohio. She was a military wife and traveled the globe for the first half of her life. She raised three children and often had to be a single parent during times of overseas deployments. While stationed in Italy, she was active in Protestant Women of the Chapel (served as President for several years) and was an avid bowler and served as secretary of the American Bowling Congress (ABC). Carol also loved to cook, host Super Bowl parties, play pinochle and lead youth groups. She retired from the Social Security Administration after a lengthy career.
Carol met and married Jim Cox and moved to Douglasville in 1990. She and Jim created a wonderful life enjoying both NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves. They were able to travel in the early years of their marriage and enjoyed spending time in Florida. After Jim developed MS, Carol devoted her time and attention to care for him and continued to serve at their church.
Carol loved the Lord and was very strong in her Christian faith. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville, Georgia where she taught Sunday School, was a member of “Keenagers”, wrapped boxes for "Operation Christmas Child”, and supported back pack ministry and missions. Carol lived an active life and was known for being quite the cut up among her family and friends. She loved to laugh and delighted in making others laugh. Carol was right at home playing the character of Minnie Pearl for various groups. She often said, "I don't have much, but God gave me a good sense of humor." To know Carol was to love her because she was such a warm, caring, loving person that never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Betts (Thomas), Raleigh, North Carolina, sons, David Roberts (Sara), Austell, Georgia, Andy Roberts, Durham, North Carolina. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Eric, Sean, Leah, Eli and Adagio in addition to Jim's daughters Judy Cox and Sonja Cox of Darien, Georgia. Surviving siblings include Ward Jameson of Texas and Beth Jameson of South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Jameson, Ron Jameson, and sister, Margaret Jameson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and the service will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. John Pennington officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the mausoleum at Rosehaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol Cox at the First Baptist Church of Douglasville, P. O. Box 1796, Douglasville, Georgia.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
