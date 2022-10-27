Carol Frances Sleasman Carr, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Francis Walter Sleasman and the late Dorothy Claire Sleasman.
Mrs. Carr had a special love for all animals, especially her cats. She loved her family and taking care of her home. Mrs. Carr also enjoyed looking out for her neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Carr, Sr.; niece Jodi Anderson; and sisters, Dorothy Clickner and Janice Golub. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jones (Preston Walker) of Blairsville, GA; son, Edward (Dr. Sean Paul Antonetti) William Carr, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; sister, Dolores Anderson of Albany, NY; grandchildren, Lauren Jones, Brooke Jones, Colin (Sarah) Jones, and Taylor Jones; nieces and nephews, Terri Paradise, Shawn Clickner, Cindy Anderson, and William Anderson also survive.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Carr was cremated. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Georgia Spay Neuter Clinic (http://www.westgeorgiaspayneuter.com/) 5971 Sutton Dr. Douglasville, GA 30135
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory of Douglasville.
