Carol Gilman passed away March 5, 2021, at Emory University Hospital.
Carol was a lifelong member of the First Methodist Church of Douglasville where she worshiped with her late parents.
Carol was born in Rome, Georgia, on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1954. She was the second child born to the late Arthur W. Gilman Jr. and the late Lyndal Timms Gilman.
She is survived by her older sister, Gayle Elaine (a/k/a Scotti) Gilman of Hayesville, NC. Although born in Rome, Carol spent her childhood in Cedartown, Atlanta, College Park and Douglasville, surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
After graduating from Douglas County High School, she attended and graduated from Young Harris College and the University of Georgia where she obtained her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and educational specialist degree in speech language pathology. Carol became fascinated with the field of speech language pathology as a result of injuries sustained by her sister in the 1970s when it was very difficult to find an appropriate person to teach her to talk again. Carol also obtained her Certificate of Clinical Competency (CCC-SLP) from the American Speech Language-Hearing Association and maintained her affiliation until Dec. 31, 2020. She was also a member of Georgia Retired Educators Association.
Carol continued to upgrade her education and skills at Georgia State University with postgraduate courses and continuing CE’s. In the 1990s, Carol became a Speech and Language Specialist with Dept. of Defense Dependent Schools at Kalkar, Ramstein, and Rhein Main in Germany, which she loved.
Due to family obligations and radiation exposure from Chernobyl, Carol returned to Douglas County and worked at various counties as needed but primarily with Cobb County schools. After retiring, Carol continued in her field, working part-time for Douglas County schools. Carol Gilman loved her profession and all the wonderful friends she made during her career. She also loved and helped so many children who found themselves challenged by speech difficulties. She touched so many lives and many touched her’s. Carol Gilman will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory’s Douglas Chapel, 2189 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135, 2 p.m., April 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carol’s name to McKenna Farm Therapy Services, 3044 Due West Road, Dallas, GA 30157; 770-443-9672.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
